Azerbaijani team on the verge of the top 10

Azerbaijani judo team is in 11th place overall after three days of the European Championship held in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

Azerbaijan team has 4 bronze medals won by Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is ahead of Spain, the Netherlands, Serbia and other countries.

France is the leader (2-2-4), followed by the IJF (2-2-0) and Italy (1-2-3).

Judoists from 18 countries distinguished themselves during the three days of the championship.

Idman.biz