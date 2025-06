On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas.

According to Idman.biz, the main event featured a clash between former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The highly anticipated fight ended quickly in dramatic fashion. Topuria delivered a series of lightning-fast strikes, knocking out his opponent in the very first round.

With this victory, Topuria has become the new UFC lightweight champion.

Idman.biz