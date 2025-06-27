Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed

The former president of Shahdag Guba football club, Khanbaba Dashdi, has been found dead in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Idman.biz, citing Teleqraf, reports that new details have emerged regarding his tragic death.

A day before his death, Dashdi posted a video on social media indicating his intent to take his own life.

Khanbaba Dashdi, who reportedly struggled with business ventures in Azerbaijan, had been residing in Turkiye for the past three years, working as a football manager. However, he reportedly faced difficulties there as well. Sources indicate that Dashdi had accumulated significant debts in Azerbaijan, both to individuals and companies — which prevented him from returning to his home country. His brother, Tabriz Dashdi, confirmed the death, calling it unexpected:

"We heard the news this morning. We never imagined he would do such a thing."

Tabriz also stated that he had limited information about Khanbaba’s work in Turkiye:

"He used to call and speak with our mother, but didn’t keep in close contact with the rest of the family. So I don’t know much about his business affairs."

The family now wishes to repatriate Khanbaba’s body to Azerbaijan, but they lack the financial means to do so and have requested support from relevant government institutions.

Khanbaba Dashdi was born in 1995 and was a second-degree disabled person. He was unmarried and originally from Bağbanlı village in Guba. His father is deceased, and he is survived by his mother, three brothers, and a sister.