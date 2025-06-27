Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponent to play friendly against Anderlecht

The opponents of Aris in friendly matches have been confirmed ahead of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round match against Araz-Nakhchivan.

The team from Thessaloniki will play three friendly matches as part of their preparations, Idman.biz reports.

Aris will face Scotland’s Livingston (July 3), Belgium’s Anderlecht (July 5), and the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar.

The first leg between Araz-Nakhchivan and Aris will take place on July 24 in Baku, with the return match to be held a week later in Greece.

Idman.biz