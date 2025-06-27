28 June 2025
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponent to play friendly against Anderlecht

Football
News
27 June 2025 21:20
42
Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponent to play friendly against Anderlecht

The opponents of Aris in friendly matches have been confirmed ahead of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round match against Araz-Nakhchivan.

The team from Thessaloniki will play three friendly matches as part of their preparations, Idman.biz reports.

Aris will face Scotland’s Livingston (July 3), Belgium’s Anderlecht (July 5), and the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar.
The first leg between Araz-Nakhchivan and Aris will take place on July 24 in Baku, with the return match to be held a week later in Greece.

Idman.biz

Related news

Who advised Patrick Andrade to move to Araz-Nakhchivan?
14:17
Football

Who advised Patrick Andrade to move to Araz-Nakhchivan?

Cape Verde national football player, who has already arrived in Baku, participated in the team’s morning training today
Zira rejected the offer of 800 thousand euros from the Turkish club
13:53
Football

Zira rejected the offer of 800 thousand euros from the Turkish club

The player is expected to move to the Ukrainian club Dynamo
Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus
09:29
Football

Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus

Today, the Azerbaijani national team of women's football players will play a friendly match
Shamakhi signs swiss forward
27 June 22:21
Football

Shamakhi signs swiss forward

Shamakhi club has strengthened its squad with a new player
Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team
27 June 18:01
Football

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain at the helm of the Turkish national team
Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed
27 June 17:46
Football

Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed

The former president of Shahdag Guba football club, Khanbaba Dashdi, has been found dead in Istanbul

Most read

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan
26 June 12:13
Chess

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

He has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world
Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr
25 June 21:20
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr

Portuguese star is expected to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr in the coming days
Referee arrested on pitch during match in Brazil
26 June 11:50
Football

Referee arrested on pitch during match in Brazil

Both players and fans watched in disbelief as the arrest unfolded mid-game