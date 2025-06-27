Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access

In a fresh move to enhance fan experience, England’s Premier League will introduce several broadcast innovations starting from the new season.

Substituted players will now be allowed to give live interviews during matches on Sky Sports and TNT Sports broadcasts.

Additionally, cameramen will be permitted to step onto the pitch for close-up shots during goal celebrations. Another notable change allows limited access to dressing rooms for broadcasters. However, there will be restrictions — for instance, filming the head coach’s speech to the team will remain prohibited.

Idman.biz