Neymar is expected to sign a new contract with Santos.

Both sides have reached a mutual agreement, and an official announcement is anticipated on June 27, Idman.biz reports.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira and Neymar’s father have already signed a preliminary deal. The 33-year-old forward’s current contract expires at the end of June. Since rejoining the club in January, he has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists in 14 matches.

Idman.biz