WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement, with Group A and Group B wrapping up their final round of group stage matches in dramatic fashion, Idman.biz reports.

PSG tops Group B, Atlético eliminated despite victory

Group B concluded with a nail-biting finish as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Botafogo advanced to the playoffs, while Atlético Madrid was eliminated despite winning their final match.

All three teams, PSG, Botafogo, and Atlético, ended the group stage with 6 points each. However, head-to-head results determined the standings. PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, secured the top spot after a solid 2–0 win over Seattle Sounders. Atlético defeated Botafogo 1–0, but it wasn’t enough to avoid elimination.

Group B, Final Round (June 23):

23:00. Atlético Madrid 1–0 Botafogo

23:00. Seattle Sounders 0–2 PSG

Inter Miami held by Palmeiras on Messi’s birthday

In Group A, Inter Miami missed the chance to claim all three points on Lionel Messi’s birthday, drawing 2–2 with Palmeiras in a thrilling contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Inter Miami took a commanding 2–0 lead thanks to goals from Allende (16') and Luis Suárez (65'), but Palmeiras responded with a late comeback through Paulinho (80') and Mauricio (88').

In the group’s other match, Porto and Al Ahly played out an unforgettable 4–4 draw, featuring eight goals and multiple lead changes.

Group A, Final Round (June 24):

05:00. Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras

05:00. Porto 4–4 Al Ahly

Inter Miami’s next opponent will be PSG in what promises to be a blockbuster playoff encounter.

