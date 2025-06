Atletico Madrid has once again finished the 2024/25 season without any silverware.

Diego Simeone’s squad ended their campaign at the Intercontinental Club World Championship, finishing third in Group B and thus exiting the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

This season, Atletico also finished third in LaLiga, were eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16, and lost in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid has not won a major title since their LaLiga championship in 2021.

Idman.biz