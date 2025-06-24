Champions League: Opponent revealed for Neftchi

The draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League has been held.

Azerbaijan’s champion Neftchi now knows its opponent for the upcoming qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

The Baku-based club will face Turkiye’s Fomget in Group IV. If Neftchi wins the match, they will go on to play against Israel’s Kiryat in the next round.

The clash with the Turkish side is scheduled for July 30.

The qualification round in the Women’s Champions League consists of semifinal and final matches within mini-groups. The winners of these decisive matches, set to be played on August 2, will secure a spot in the main group stage.

Idman.biz