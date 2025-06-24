Ramon Machado: "We’ll have enough time to analyze Aris"

Araz-Nakhchivan’s forward Ramon Machado has expressed confidence that the team will have sufficient time to prepare for their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round opponent, Greek club Aris.

Speaking to Report, Machado, 34, said the squad recently began preparations for the new season, Idman.biz reports.

“We had a short break to rest. Now, we are training hard to be fully ready for the start of the season. It’s also very important that the new players adapt well,” he noted.

The Brazilian striker also shared his happiness about extending his contract with Araz-Nakhchivan for another year. “I’m very pleased to stay in Azerbaijan and renew my deal with the club. My family and I really like living here; we feel very comfortable.”

Currently, Machado emphasized the team is focusing on both technical and physical training. “We don’t know much yet about our Conference League rivals, but we will have enough time to analyze them.”

The UEFA Conference League second qualifying round matches are scheduled for July 24 and 31, with Araz-Nakhchivan hosting the first leg and playing away in the return match.

Idman.biz