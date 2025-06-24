Ulduz crowned champion at Golden Sands Cup 2025 in Bulgaria – PHOTO

The international football tournament Golden Sands Cup 2025 has wrapped up in Albena, Bulgaria.

The event featured teams from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine, Idman.biz reports.

Representing Azerbaijan was the Ulduz Football Academy's team, made up of players born in 2014. The young talents dominated the group stage, defeating Kids (Moldova) 3–0, CFR Timisoara (Romania) 9–0, and Champion (Ukraine) 12–1.

Under the guidance of head coach Chingiz Badalov, Ulduz qualified for the semifinals as group leaders. There, they faced Moldova’s Iuppiter and secured another confident victory, winning 6–3.

In today’s final, the Azerbaijani side went up against the host team, Cherno More. After a tense and closely-fought match, Ulduz emerged victorious with a narrow 1–0 win, claiming the championship title.

A total of 12 teams took part in the tournament.

