The reason behind Filip Ozobic’s departure from Neftchi has been revealed.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the club offered the former Azerbaijani national team midfielder a new contract, but with a reduced salary.

However, the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

Ozobic, who joined Neftchi in the summer of 2023, made 70 official appearances for the club and scored 16 goals during his time with the "Whites and Blacks."

Idman.biz