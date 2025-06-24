26 June 2025
Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

24 June 2025 10:54
Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38.

Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Over the years, he has become synonymous with excellence on the pitch, Idman.biz reports.

The legendary forward spent the majority of his illustrious career at FC Barcelona, later playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and, since 2023, for Inter Miami.

Throughout his career, Messi has won numerous prestigious titles and individual awards, setting countless records along the way. Representing Argentina’s national team since 2005, he has scored 112 goals in 193 matches, culminating in winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

He holds the unmatched record of eight Ballon d'Or wins and was honored with the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2023.

A living legend, Lionel Messi continues to inspire generations with his talent, dedication, and passion for the beautiful game.

