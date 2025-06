Zaur Haji-Maharramov, Executive Director of the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan, has received an official appointment from UEFA.

He will serve as the UEFA delegate for the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round match between Torpedo-BelAZ (Belarus) and Rabotnichki (North Macedonia), scheduled for July 10, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at the Haladás Stadium in Szombathely, Hungary.

Idman.biz