Former Wales international Gareth Bale has confirmed his desire to become a football club owner in his home country.

Bale has expressed interest in acquiring shares of Cardiff City, the club representing his birthplace. The former Tottenham and Real Madrid star has also revealed his ambition to lead the team back to the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Cardiff City, who were relegated to League One from the Championship this year, should be competing at the level they truly deserve, according to Bale.

Although Cardiff City is based in Wales, the club competes in the English football league system. Their last appearance in the Premier League was during the 2018/2019 season.

Idman.biz