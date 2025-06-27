Disappointing news for Kapaz fans

Kapaz FC is likely to continue its "exile" into the new season as renovation work on their home stadium remains unfinished.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the long wait for a return to their home ground will not end in 2025 either.

According to reliable sources, although there were initial plans to reopen the Ganja stadium before the start of the 3rd CIS Games, the club is now expected to resume using the venue only in the spring of 2026 at the earliest. The delay is reportedly due to the state of the pitch.

Experts warn that the newly laid natural grass might not withstand heavy use during the winter months.

For the record, Kəpəz played their home matches in Tovuz during the 2024/25 football season.

Idman.biz