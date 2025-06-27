Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain at the helm of the Turkish national team, as reports suggest his contract with the Turkish Football Federation will be extended for another two years beyond its current expiration in June 2026.

The 51-year-old Italian coach took charge of the Crescent Stars in September 2023. Since then, he has overseen 23 matches, securing 12 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses, Idman.biz reports.

Under Montella’s guidance, Turkiye reached the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024, marking one of the team’s most successful recent tournament runs. His potential contract extension reflects growing confidence in his leadership and vision for the national team.

