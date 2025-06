Shamakhi club has strengthened its squad with a new player.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the regional team has signed Karim Rossi.

The Swiss forward has agreed to a two-year deal. The 31-year-old last played for Schaffhausen in his home country.

In the second half of the season, Rossi made his mark in the Swiss First League with 2 goals and 4 assists.

Idman.biz