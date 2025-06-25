WATCH: Chelsea crush Esperance de Tunis to secure Round of 16 spot, Flamengo draws

Chelsea delivered a dominant performance, grinding out a 3‑0 win over Espérance de Tunis to secure second place in Group D at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, and Tyrique George sealed the result, booked them a knockout-stage berth, and a tough showdown ahead, Idman.biz reports.

Adarabioyo opened scoring in first-half stoppage time with a powerful header.

Delap, the club’s new £30 million striker, celebrated his first goal in a Chelsea shirt shortly after.

Tyrique George capped the victory with a powerful strike deep into stoppage time, wrapping a clinical finish to the campaign.

Manager Enzo Maresca rotated his lineup, resting key players including Cole Palmer and Robert Sánchez, while Nicolas Jackson remained sidelined due to suspension. Despite the changes, Chelsea maintained control from start to finish, dominating possession and safeguarding a clean sheet.

Chelsea (Group D runners-up) will face Benfica (Group C winners) on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Flamengo (Group D winners) are set to meet Bayern Munich in Miami on Sunday.

FIFA Club World Cup

Tuesday, June 24

Espérance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea

LAFC 1-1 Flamengo

Idman.biz