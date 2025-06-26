Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

Zeyd Alasgarov, competing in the 60 kg weight category, also achieved the highest result at the European Championship. In the final, he defeated Georgian representative Tsotne Ichkitidze with a dominant performance, earning the title of champion.

Narmin Aghamirzazade (48 kg) had won all her matches leading up to the final. However, she was defeated by Barbara Twarowska (Poland) in the decisive bout and had to settle for silver.

Competing in the same weight category as Narmin, Leyla Alakbarova didn't miss her chance for bronze. She secured victory over Georgian athlete Salome Merkviladze.

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje, North Macedonia.

9 of Azerbaijani judokas competed on the first day of the tournament in 6 different weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Anar Guliyev, competing in the 50 kg weight class, stood on the top step of the podium. He defeated Germany's Julius Kitagawa in the final with an ippon to claim the gold medal.

Rasul Alizada (55 kg) also delivered a strong performance at the European Championship. He secured another gold medal for our national team by defeating Matteo Gualandi in the final.

In the girls’ competition, Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg) stood out. She beat Fatma Zehra Mekiye (Turkiye) in the bronze medal match to claim third place.

Azerbaijan is represented by 19 athletes (10 boys and 9 girls) in 14 weight categories in the individual competition.

On the final day of the tournament, our team will also compete in the mixed team event.

Idman.biz