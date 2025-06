Sabah FC has strengthened its squad with a new signing.

The club has signed a two-year contract with Steve Solvet, Idman.biz reports.

Throughout his career, the Guadeloupe international has played for several French clubs, including Strasbourg B (2014–2018), Dijon B (2018–2019), Bergerac (2019–2020), Sète (2020–2022), Orléans (2022–2024), and Martigues (2024–2025).

Solvet has earned 13 caps for the Guadeloupe national team, scoring 2 goals.

Idman.biz