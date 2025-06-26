Yaya Touré set to begin managerial career in Belgium

Former Ivorian football star Yaya Touré is set to embark on his first head coaching role, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Touré will reportedly take charge of RWD Molenbeek for the upcoming season, Idman.biz reports.

The 42-year-old previously worked as an assistant coach at clubs including Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, and Standard Liège, as well as with the Saudi Arabia national team. He also gained experience coaching at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

As a player, Touré is best known for his successful stint at Manchester City, and was named African Player of the Year four times in a row (2011–2014).

RWD Molenbeek finished third in Belgium's second division in the 2024/25 season, but missed out on promotion after losing to Lokeren-Temse in the playoff round (0–2, 3–2 aggregate).

Idman.biz