Another Qarabag player may leave the team.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportal.az, that Toral Bayramov is likely to leave the Azerbaijani champion.

24-year-old left-wing defender is seriously interested in the Belgian and Polish clubs. The member of the Azerbaijani national team is considering the offers.

Toral Bayramov scored 9 goals and provided 10 assists in 51 official matches for Qarabag last season.

