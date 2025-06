Neftchi has finalized another transfer during the off-season.

Luis Ortiz will wear the jersey of the capital club in the upcoming season, Idman.biz reports.

The 25-year-old footballer has joined the team on a one-year loan. The Paraguayan player operates as a left winger.

Ortiz has previously played only in his home country. He belongs to the club Sportivo Ameliano. Since the beginning of this year, he has appeared in 22 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Idman.biz