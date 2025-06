Azerbaijani women's national team has started a training camp in Minsk.

The team, headed by Siyasat Asgarov, continues its preparations for the match with Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani players had their first training session today.

The first match with the hosts, which will be held on June 28 at the Torpedo stadium in Zhodino, will start at 19:00 Baku time. The match on July 1 will be held 2 hours earlier at the Traktor stadium in Minsk.

