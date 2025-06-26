All four Brazilian clubs reached the 1/8 finals

Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo, who won the Copa Libertadores in 2021-2024, are successfully representing Brazil in the 2025 Club World Cup.

They have all qualified for the 1/8 finals, Idman.biz reports

Brazilians lost only one of their 12 group stage matches (6 wins and 5 draws). In Group B, Botafogo lost 0:1 to Atletico Madrid.

Argentine league was one of the most unsuccessful in the tournament, with Boca Juniors and River Plate exiting the group stage. Moreover, five of the 10 players who received red cards in the Club World Cup are representatives of Argentine clubs.

Idman.biz