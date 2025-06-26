MOIK Player: “The President’s Attendance Made Our Game Emotional and Memorable” – INTERVIEW

Telegraf’s interview with MOIK player Ülvi İbazadə about their historic match against Qarabag and that unforgettable day:

– How do you remember the match in Khankendi?

– It was a historic match. Whenever I think about the fans and the atmosphere, I still feel the excitement. We were playing the first match in Khankendi after many years, and we felt that we were becoming part of history. It's hard to put those feelings into words.

– When did you find out that President Ilham Aliyev would be watching the match from the stadium?

– It was known about a week before the match. We had already been told. That, in itself, was exciting and beautiful.

– Qarabag is a prestigious team in the Premier League, while MOIK competes in the First League. How much did this, combined with the President attending his first domestic football match, affect your emotions?

– The whole world knows Qarabag. We are proud of them. Playing against such a team was an honor. Even if we were asked beforehand who we wanted to face, we would have unanimously chosen them. Their name and reputation speak for themselves. It was a pleasure to play against them, more than any other club.

– From the beginning to the end, you showed strong resistance. Was this because the opponent was being cautious due to injury concerns, or did you force them to play like that?

– I think the pitch played a role. "The Horsemen" have million-dollar players compared to us. Probably, they didn’t want to risk injury or anything else. But we also put up a respectable fight. We played almost equally. Yes, we lost, but that wasn’t unexpected. At least, we weren’t afraid.

– Maybe because you’re a "Ordu" club, they treated you with respect?

– That could be. At the beginning of the match, it might have seemed so. But in the second half, when they couldn’t score, they started playing differently. We could feel them pressing us harder. They became more aggressive in terms of both character and gameplay. After Yassine Benzia, Abdellah Zoubir, and Leandro Andrade entered the match, the situation changed. Until then, we were holding our own. Still were, but the difference in level was noticeable.

– When President Ilham Aliyev made the ceremonial first touch, he passed the ball to a MOIK player. Some said it was a gesture towards the team representing the Azerbaijani Army…

– Nothing was said to us about that. It was the President’s decision. Maybe they told him that we are a First League team, so he passed it to us—I’m not sure. The pass went to our defensive midfielder and captain, Isa Zeynallı.

- How long before the match did you arrive in Khankendi?

– At that time, we also had a league match. We were in good form, unbeaten in the First League for about 10–11 rounds. We went to Khankendi one day before the match. Stayed at a hotel in Shusha, then returned to Baku the next day after the match. We had another game against Shamakhi just four days later.

– Did you meet with any military personnel?

– No. We toured as a team, but there were no individual meetings with soldiers.

– Many in the audience were soldiers…

– Yes, one side of the stadium was supporting us. In the second half, I was playing near the stands filled with soldiers. They were cheering us on.

– What kind of memories did playing for the first time at the Khankendi stadium leave you with?

– Traveling there brought both excitement and joy. Years later, to be part of history… it's a strange feeling. Both Shusha and Khankendi are beautiful places. Hopefully, we’ll have more games there again, whether with the Ordu team or any other—it doesn’t matter, as long as we can play there.

– There were even rumors that MOIK might relocate to Khankendi. Did you hear anything about that?

– Actually, we had heard that even before the match with Qarabag. They said we might relocate. But it didn’t happen. If it’s meant to be, we’ll go and represent the area with honor.

– You currently train and play league matches in Bina, right?

– Yes, both training and matches are held there.

- Are there still soldiers on the team?

– Yes, there are.

– What’s the overall situation like within the team?

– Not bad. It should get even better next season. From what I know, the budget has increased. I hope we’ll aim for the championship. We couldn’t do it last year, so we’ll make up for it this year.

– Are there any plans to turn the team into a professional club like CSKA Moscow in Russia?

– The new management is doing a great job. They’ve said we must qualify for the Premier League.

– A new head coach, Ilham Yadullayev, has been appointed. Are new player signings expected?

– The head coach’s appointment was confirmed about a week ago. I don’t know who will join or leave. That’ll probably be clear during the training camp.

– Has he had a one-on-one meeting with you?

– Yes, he had a personal meeting with me. My contract had expired, and we discussed that.

– Did you receive offers from other clubs?

– Not from the Premier League, but from the First League, yes. But I stayed because I feel comfortable and happy here. MOIK wanted to extend my contract, and I signed it.

– What makes you feel comfortable and happy in this team?

– The name and history of the club say it all. Changing teams means adapting to a new environment, and you don’t know if it’ll work out. But I’m already used to this place. It’s not all about money.

Idman.biz