Boavista failed to register as a member of Portugal's Liga 2.

Porto club will lose its professional status, Idman.biz reports.

Boavista, which was the Portuguese champion in 2001, is currently experiencing financial problems and left the top league last season, finishing in 18th place in the Primeira Liga.

In the 2016/17 season, Azerbaijani national football players Kamran Aghayev and Emin Mahmudov played for Boavista.

Idman.biz