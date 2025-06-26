26 June 2025
Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

Chess
News
Renowned chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov has been accused of involvement in an attempted coup in South Sudan.

The 62-year-old Armenian-born former world champion allegedly played a role in facilitating arms purchases intended for use in overthrowing the South Sudanese government, according to Bloomberg, Idman.biz reports.

Kasparov is said to have introduced South Sudanese revolutionary Peter Ajak to Wall Street financier Robert Granieri, a meeting which reportedly resulted in the allocation of $7 million to acquire Kalashnikov rifles, grenade launchers, and Stinger missile systems.

Kasparov has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world.

It is also worth noting that last year, a Russian court in Komi issued a warrant for Kasparov's arrest in absentia, accusing him of creating and leading a terrorist organization, financing terrorist activities, and publicly justifying terrorism.

