Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr in the coming days.

The agreement is planned for one or two seasons, Idman.biz reports.

The details of the new deal with the Portuguese star are currently being reviewed. Al-Nassr's trophyless season had raised questions about Ronaldo's future at the club. However, it is expected that an agreement will be reached based on a 1+1 format.

Cristiano scored 35 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions during the 2024/2025 season.

Idman.biz