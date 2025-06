Following the recent UFC Fight Night held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes.

Rafael Fiziev has climbed one spot in the UFC lightweight contender rankings, where Islam Makhachev currently holds the championship title, Idman.biz reports.

Fiziev secured this rise by defeating Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes at the Baku event. With this victory, the Azerbaijani fighter now holds the 10th position in the division.

Idman.biz