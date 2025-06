Neftchi's football player Bassala Sambu shared on his social media account.

English striker of Senegalese origin drew attention to the start of preparations for the new season, Idman.biz reports.

Sharing photos from the first training session, Sambu also indicated that he expects successful results from the upcoming football year: "A new beginning, working with the same effort and an unchanging dream."

The new season in the Azerbaijan Premier League will start on August 15.

Idman.biz