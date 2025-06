Kepez says goodbye to football player Yegor Khvalko.

Ganja representative has parted ways with its captain, whose contract has expired, Idman.biz reports.

Belarusian defender has already left Kepez.

He has defended the honor of the “yellow-blue” for the past three years. Khvalko’s career in Ganja began in the 2022-2023 season. 28-year-old player has appeared in 95 championship matches for the team, scoring 3 goals. Yegor has been one of the captains of Kepez for the past two seasons.

Idman.biz