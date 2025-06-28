29 June 2025
Football
News
28 June 2025 17:12
PFL official: "This is also important for the archive of Azerbaijani football"

"Whether in the Premier League or other leagues, the reviews are already uploaded to our YouTube channel just 10 minutes after the match ends. Here, it doesn't matter whether the match is held in Baku or in the most remote area, Zagatala. We have established such a system that there is no need for operators to come and the editor to wait for him. We can say that after 10-15 minutes, the reviews are posted on our website."

PFL Media and Marketing Director Senan Abdullayev made a statement to Telegraf about this, Idman.biz reports.

Abdullayev spoke about the creation of an operational system on the official YouTube channel with 104 thousand viewers: "PFL has 2 YouTube channels. The gratifying point is that the number of viewers and subscribers is constantly increasing. YouTube has already sent us a silver plaque for the AzPFL channel. So far, I am satisfied with the activity and statistics of our YouTube channel. It is almost one of the leading channels in Azerbaijani football and Azerbaijani sports - both in terms of statistics and operationality. You can witness this yourself. In addition, almost all games are broadcast live - both on the Premier League and I League/II League channels." The official of the organization also spoke about plans to improve this channel and launch additional programs. According to him, this may take some time due to finances: "Of course, we have very big plans for this. But certain issues require funding, and our staff potential must allow for it. Our audience is constantly growing every year. I think this is also important for the archive of Azerbaijani football. It is also a great incentive and chance for young footballers. You must agree that we have difficulty finding footage from the youth years of local footballers who have become stars now, we don't have it. But we will see that this channel will be of great benefit to us in the future."

Idman.biz

