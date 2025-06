Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO

The annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, forward for Al-Nassr, has been revealed.

The 40-year-old Portuguese star has signed a new deal with the Saudi Arabian club, extending his contract until the summer of 2027, Idman.biz reports.

As reported by journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Ronaldo will earn a record-breaking €263 million per year under the new agreement.

Palmeri also released the list of the 11 highest-paid footballers in the world:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – €263 million

2. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – €200 million

3. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – €200 million

4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – €77.5 million

5. Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) – €41 million

6. Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr) – €33 million

7-8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – €30 million

7-8. Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) – €30 million

9-11. N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad) – €25 million

9-11. Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal) – €25 million

9-11. Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – €25 million

