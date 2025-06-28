29 June 2025
Interesting PROPOSAL from Yashar Seyidov

28 June 2025 16:26
"Imishli, which qualified for the Premier League, brought in a Portuguese specialist as head coach. The club's capabilities are not very high. If their budget was good, they would not have asked for help from AFFA regarding the stadium."

These words were told to Sport24.az by football expert Yashar Seyidov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist commented on the invitation of Portuguese Jorge Caskillian to the post of head coach of Imishli, which qualified for the elite: "It should be prohibited to spend the money provided by AFFA on a foreign specialist. The state provides sufficient support for the development of our football, which is in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, the funds intended for development are spent on foreign coaches and legionnaire footballers who do not benefit our football. All this is due to the unprofessionalism of the administrators in the clubs. Everyone is looking at the funds provided by the state. AFFA must put an end to this. The Football Development Fund should also monitor. The agreement signed between FIFA and the clubs should stipulate that the funds provided by the state should be prohibited from being given to foreign footballers and head coaches. These funds should be paid by the club's sponsors. If a decision is not made, unprofessional people will continue to spend the state's money unnecessarily."

Jorge Casguilha has so far coached the clubs Santa Maria, Valdevez, Merelinense, Moreyrense, Leixoes, Uniao Leyria, Académico Viseu, Uniao Madeira, Jil Vicente, Cova Piedade and Trofense.

Idman.biz

