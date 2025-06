Murad Musayev, who coached Sabah in 2021-2024, was named the best coach of the 2024/25 season by the Russian Premier League.

41-year-old Russian specialist competed with Marko Nikolic (MOIK) and Zaur Tedeyev (Akron) in the final round of voting, Idman.biz reports.

Musayev, who started coaching Krasnodar for the second time in his career in March 2024, led the team to the Russian championship for the first time in its history.

Idman.biz