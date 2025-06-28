Footballer who left Karvan: "They cheated me" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Bahruz Teymurov, who left Karvan, to Sport24.az

- What was the main reason for parting ways with the Yevlakh representative?

- They didn't give me the money I wanted. I didn't agree either.

- Was there a big difference between the amount you wanted and the one offered?

- It wasn't that big. The club offered me a salary of 2,500 manats. I also had good options in the First League. They offered good money. I didn't agree to 2,500 manats. But they promised that the salary would increase if I qualified for the Premier League after January. That month, I received offers from Gabala and Imishli. The finances were also good. They just cheated me. When the team entered the Premier League, they offered 2,500. I didn't agree either. I felt that the head coach (Editor: Kenan Karimov) didn't trust me either. When there were offers from other teams, they called him too. He told me to go and earn money in the First League. I was also offended by his words. After that, our relationship deteriorated and we did not reach an agreement.

- What kind of offer do you have now?

- Of course. But those clubs make empty promises. You go, you help, then they send you away. Everything is like when you get promoted to the Premier League. After that, they let the players go. They do not keep them. I have many offers. But I do not want to leave.

- Where will you continue your career?

- In the Khankendi club, which has qualified for the Second League. God is my witness that I did not go to this club to earn money. That is a lie. I have been going to the person I have been friends and brothers with for more than 10 years. I do not even know how much I will earn there. We have not even discussed money.

- You also played a role in Karvan getting promoted to the Premier League. Couldn't the club have agreed with you?

- The entire Yevlakh and football community knows that I was the reason for the team's promotion to the Premier League. I brought most of the players to the team. I have a lot of work to do in getting to this point. Teachers Kenan and Zaur know this very well. All the management and the fans know it too. If I hadn't come, the team wouldn't have been able to advance to the elite. But they ate my money. I don't give them my money. In the second half of the season, I had a good offer from Gabala. I could have left. I didn't leave the team in a bad situation. When I got to the Premier League, they said that my salary would increase and that everything would be fine. They offered me only 500 manats more than what I was getting in the First League. I didn't want it either.

- You also said that relations with head coach Kenan Karimov were spoiled...

- He advised me to go to the First League. He said that you can earn good money there. Shefa was offering 4,500 manats. He said that you should help them. He probably said that because he didn't want to see me in the Premier League. He doesn't trust. There's a good example: "Everything is as it is when it's over." After that, everyone changes. Kenan did the same. He changed not 100 percent, but 190 percent. I didn't expect him. He didn't stand behind us like a local. But I stood behind the team. It's football. I've seen everything in this field.

- What do you think the goals will be for Khankendi?

- I believe that the first goal is to claim the First League, and then the Premier League. The goals of that team are big. Some sites write that I left for the money. But that's not true. God is my witness. I don't even know how much salary I'll get. I'll just help them achieve their goals.

