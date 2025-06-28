Imishli reached a common denominator with the defender of Turan Tovuz

Imishli continues to complete the squad that will compete in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az, that the regional representative has been strengthened with a local football player.

The representative of the same name of the region has reached a common denominator with Rufat Ahmadov, who wore the uniform of Turan Tovuz last season. 22-year-old defender will work for the success of Imishli in the new season.

Ahmadov played 14 matches in the “gray wolves” squad last season and was remembered with 2 assists.

Idman.biz