Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the hottest topics in the international transfer market.

Idman.biz reports, although the Nigerian striker is expected to return to Napoli on June 30 after the end of his loan spell with Galatasaray, the Turkish champions have not given up on keeping the 26-year-old forward in Istanbul.

A photo circulating rapidly on social media has gone viral — a 2025/26 Galatasaray jersey bearing the number 45 and the name "Osimhen." Initially assumed to be a fan-made product, Corriere dello Sport reports that the shirt is actually available for order on the club’s official website.

This move signals more than just a marketing tactic. Galatasaray is reportedly making a serious push to retain Osimhen by offering him a net salary of €16 million per season. According to local sources, head coach Okan Buruk has personally tried to convince the striker to stay.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal remains a strong contender, reportedly ready to offer Osimhen a staggering €160 million over four years.

Idman.biz