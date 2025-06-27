27 June 2025
EN

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Football
News
27 June 2025 14:52
42
Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the hottest topics in the international transfer market.

Idman.biz reports, although the Nigerian striker is expected to return to Napoli on June 30 after the end of his loan spell with Galatasaray, the Turkish champions have not given up on keeping the 26-year-old forward in Istanbul.

A photo circulating rapidly on social media has gone viral — a 2025/26 Galatasaray jersey bearing the number 45 and the name "Osimhen." Initially assumed to be a fan-made product, Corriere dello Sport reports that the shirt is actually available for order on the club’s official website.

This move signals more than just a marketing tactic. Galatasaray is reportedly making a serious push to retain Osimhen by offering him a net salary of €16 million per season. According to local sources, head coach Okan Buruk has personally tried to convince the striker to stay.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal remains a strong contender, reportedly ready to offer Osimhen a staggering €160 million over four years.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team
18:01
Football

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain at the helm of the Turkish national team
Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed
17:46
Football

Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed

The former president of Shahdag Guba football club, Khanbaba Dashdi, has been found dead in Istanbul
Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access
16:46
Football

Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access

England’s Premier League will introduce several broadcast innovations starting from the new season
Disappointing news for Kapaz fans
16:20
Football

Disappointing news for Kapaz fans

Kapaz FC is likely to continue its "exile" into the new season as renovation work on their home stadium remains unfinished
WATCH: Guadeloupe international joins Sabah
15:14
Football

WATCH: Guadeloupe international joins Sabah

Sabah FC has strengthened its squad with a new signing
Ulvi Isgandarov: “We don’t have much information about Aris yet”
14:30
Football

Ulvi Isgandarov: “We don’t have much information about Aris yet”

Isgandarov acknowledged their opponent's strength

Most read

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan
26 June 12:13
Chess

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

He has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Neymar set to re-sign with Santos
24 June 21:40
World football

Neymar set to re-sign with Santos

Neymar is expected to sign a new contract with Santos
Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr
25 June 21:20
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr

Portuguese star is expected to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr in the coming days