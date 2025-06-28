Dirk Kuyt to work in the second division of the Netherlands

Dirk Kuyt has been appointed head coach of Dordrecht.

44-year-old Dutch specialist has signed a 1-year contract with the club, which plays in the second division of his country, Idman.biz reports.

Kuyt's previous place of work was the Belgian team Beerschot, which he has been leading since the end of December 2023.

As for Dordrecht, the team, which took 5th place in the Eerste Divisie in the 2024/25 season, advanced to the second round of the playoffs for a place in the Eredivisie, but lost to Willem II.

Kuyt spent most of his football career at Liverpool, and also played in the attack line of Fenerbahce from 2012 to 2015. He scored 24 goals in 104 matches for the Netherlands national team from 2004 to 2014.

Idman.biz