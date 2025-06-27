Ulvi Isgandarov: “We don’t have much information about Aris yet”

"We’re continuing our training as a team. Everything is going well. To be honest, I had some offers, but I decided to stay with Araz-Nakhchivan because I wanted to. We have a good, friendly group here."

These remarks were made by Araz-Nakhchivan player Ulvi Isgandarov in an interview with Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

The Nakhchivan-based club is preparing to face Greek side Aris in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. Isgandarov acknowledged their opponent's strength:

"It’ll be our first time playing in European competitions. We have a solid squad. For now, we don’t have much information about Aris. In the coming days, our coaching staff will provide us with detailed insights. We need to prepare well — and we still have time. By the time we face Aris, we’ll be ready and will give it our all."

Idman.biz