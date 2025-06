Azerbaijani fighter Rasim Mirzayev was one of the main heroes of the tournament organized by the NAIZA league of Kazakhstan.

He defeated his opponent Marks Bakmere by technical knockout with a spectacular knee strike, Idman.biz reports.

The early end of the fight caused discontent among the audience.

The famous MMA fighter Nariman Abbasov previously performed in competitions held by the NAIZA league of Kazakhstan.

