Azerbaijani judokas miss out on medals on day two of European Championships

The Azerbaijani national team failed to add to its medal tally on the second day of the Cadet European Judo Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Seven Azerbaijani judokas took to the tatami on Day Two but none managed to reach the podium.

Ali Humbatov (66 kg) was eliminated in the opening round. Aykhan Hasanli (73 kg) won his first match but fell short in the second, while Said Sharifov lost in his opening bout in the same weight class.

In the women's division, Aysun Mammadova, Nurana Haji-zade (both 52 kg), Samaya Yusifli (57 kg), and Ayan Aliyeva (63 kg) also delivered underwhelming performances.

After two days of competition, Azerbaijan's medal count stands at three golds, one silver, and two bronze, with Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizade (55 kg), and Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) taking gold, Nermin Agamirzade (48 kg) earning silver, and Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg) and Leyla Alekbarova (48 kg) winning bronze.

