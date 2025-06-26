Referee arrested on pitch during match in Brazil

In a shocking incident during an amateur football match in Brazil, the referee was arrested on the pitch and led away in handcuffs by police officers.

According to Idman.biz, both players and fans watched in disbelief as the arrest unfolded mid-game.

The 38-year-old official, Ederson Carlos da Silva, is accused of involvement in drug trafficking and was apprehended during a local match in Guarujá. Moments before his arrest, da Silva was reportedly about to issue a yellow card when armed police in bulletproof vests stormed the field.

The arrest is part of a wider investigation into a regional drug trafficking network, which came under scrutiny in November 2024 when a truck carrying 450 kilograms of cocaine was intercepted in São Paulo.

