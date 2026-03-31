Decisive day in World Cup 2026 qualifying: who will claim the final tickets?

The full line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be finalized today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, four European play-off finals will take place, all kicking off at 22:45 Baku time. Two more spots will be decided in the intercontinental tournament in Mexico, with matches scheduled early Wednesday morning (Baku time).

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy (Zenica, Bilino Polje)

Bosnia reached this stage after a tough semi-final against Wales, decided only in a penalty shootout. Italy, meanwhile, progressed more comfortably, beating Northern Ireland 2-0.

Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko openly admitted that Italy are “big favourites”. However, the hosts will rely on home advantage and the experience of their leaders. Italy, on the other hand, will look to their squad depth and balance, with players like Sandro Tonali and Pio Esposito expected to play key roles. For the visitors, this is a must-win game; for Bosnia, it is a chance to take risks.

Sweden vs Poland (Solna, Strawberry Arena)

Sweden arguably impressed the most in the semi-finals, beating Ukraine 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Viktor Gyokeres. Poland advanced with a more pragmatic 2-1 win over Albania.

Poland head coach Jan Urban has already described Sweden as the toughest possible opponent, acknowledging their advantage. However, Poland are known for thriving in disciplined, patient matches, and the return of Nicola Zalewski adds more options. Sweden, meanwhile, have some defensive concerns that could balance the contest.

Kosovo vs Turkey (Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium)

This is the most unpredictable tie of the evening. Kosovo reached the final after a chaotic but entertaining 4-3 win over Slovakia, showcasing their attacking strength. Turkey, in contrast, took a more controlled approach, edging Romania with a narrow victory.

Kosovo’s coaching staff have warned against being carried away by emotions after the semi-final. Turkey, led by Vincenzo Montella, appear more stable in high-pressure away games. However, if the match turns into an open contest, it could favour Kosovo.

Czech Republic vs Denmark (Prague, EPET Arena)

The Czech Republic booked their place in the final after a dramatic comeback against Ireland, recovering from 0-2 down before winning on penalties. Denmark delivered the most convincing semi-final performance, thrashing North Macedonia 4-0.

Denmark coach Brian Riemer said the team approached the final “calmly prepared”, which reflects their current form. The Czechs, meanwhile, may make changes to their line-up, as hinted by Miroslav Koubek. Head-to-head statistics favour Denmark, but the outcome may depend on whether the hosts can once again rely on their fighting spirit.

DR Congo vs Jamaica (Guadalajara)

The teams arrive in the final under different circumstances. Jamaica already played a semi-final, defeating New Caledonia 1-0, gaining valuable match practice. DR Congo, according to the format, enter directly at the final stage.

Ahead of the match, the African side played a friendly to compensate for the lack of competitive action. Jamaica, meanwhile, could take a more aggressive approach from the start, as several key attacking players, including Leon Bailey, were introduced only in the second half of their semi-final.

Iraq vs Bolivia (Monterrey)

Bolivia reached the final after a comeback 2-1 win over Suriname, turning the game around with a strong spell in the second half. Iraq qualified directly for the final and arrive with a more structured tactical setup.

Bolivia head coach Oscar Villegas described the match as “the toughest” at this stage. While Bolivia rely on emotion and momentum, Iraq appear more organised, with clearly defined attacking leaders. The tempo of the game could be decisive: a slower pace favours Iraq, while a faster, open game increases Bolivia’s chances.