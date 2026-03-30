31 March 2026
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New York Marathon winner Korir banned for five years over doping

Athletics
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30 March 2026 16:25
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New York Marathon winner Korir banned for five years over doping

2021 New York Marathon champion Albert Korir has been handed a five-year ban for violating anti-doping rules, following a decision published by the Athletics Integrity Unit on 27 March 2026, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the ruling, the 31-year-old Kenyan returned three positive out-of-competition samples collected on 3, 13 and 21 October 2025. The substance detected was CERA, a synthetic form of erythropoietin banned by World Anti-Doping Agency, which enhances endurance by boosting red blood cell production. Korir admitted the violation and accepted the sanction.

The suspension runs from 8 January 2026 until 7 January 2031. All results recorded by the athlete from 3 October 2025 onwards have been disqualified, including titles, prize money and ranking points. His victory at the 2021 New York Marathon remains unaffected, as it falls outside the period of annulment.

The case also included aggravating circumstances, with multiple positive samples leading to an initial six-year sanction. However, the ban was reduced to five years after Korir’s early admission of guilt.

Korir has been one of the notable names in distance running over the past decade, with victories in Vienna, Houston and Ottawa marathons, as well as his standout win in New York in 2021. His personal best of 2:06:57 was set in New York in 2023.

The case first became public in January 2026 when Korir was provisionally suspended, with the final ruling confirmed at the end of March.

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