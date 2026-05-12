12 May 2026
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Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

World football
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12 May 2026 14:05
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Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh will host a match today that is already being described as one of the biggest fixtures in the modern history of Saudi football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Al-Nassr will host Al-Hilal at Al-Awwal Park in the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 Baku time.

Ahead of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side top the table with 82 points, while Karim Benzema’s team sit second on 77 with a game in hand. Victory for Al-Nassr would secure the league title, whereas a win for Al-Hilal would cut the gap to just two points with an extra match still to play.

The main storyline surrounding the clash is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. For years, the pair formed one of Europe’s most prolific attacking partnerships at Real Madrid, but they now find themselves on opposite sides of Saudi football’s biggest title race.

Benzema joined Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad in February 2026 on a free transfer, signing an 18-month contract and quickly becoming one of the team’s most influential players.

Before the game, Ronaldo addressed Al-Nassr supporters on social media:

“Your support has pushed us every single week. At the stadium, at home and around the world. That energy stays with us on the pitch. Let’s turn it into results. For us. For you. For Al-Nassr. See you tomorrow.”

Benzema, meanwhile, avoided adding a personal dimension to the contest in earlier comments, insisting it was “not Karim against Cristiano” but a battle between two teams, while also calling the Portuguese forward a football legend.

Their head-to-head record in Saudi Arabia is currently perfectly balanced. Since Benzema’s arrival in the league, the two stars have faced each other six times, with each player recording three victories. Ronaldo has scored four goals and provided one assist in those meetings, while Benzema has registered three goals and one assist.

Their rivalry stretches back even further. Before these Saudi encounters, Ronaldo and Benzema also met in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League when Benzema’s Lyon faced Ronaldo’s Manchester United. The first leg ended 1:1, with Benzema scoring and Ronaldo providing an assist, while United won the second leg 1:0 thanks to a goal from the Portuguese forward. That means today’s match will be their ninth official club meeting as opponents.

Al-Nassr head into the derby in strong form. In the previous round, they defeated Al-Shabab 4:2, with Joao Felix scoring a hat-trick and Ronaldo netting his 100th Saudi Pro League goal. The victory restored a five-point lead over Al-Hilal and placed the club within touching distance of the title.

However, Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal are far from outsiders. Just days ago, the club lifted the King’s Cup after defeating Al-Kholood 2:1, with Theo Hernandez scoring the winner and Inzaghi claiming his first trophy in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal also remain unbeaten in the league this season, recording 23 wins and eight draws. Their issue has not been defeats, but dropped points that allowed Al-Nassr to move ahead.

There is also added personal significance for Ronaldo. Since joining Al-Nassr, the Portuguese star has yet to win Saudi Arabia’s main domestic title. Benzema’s situation is very different: the Frenchman already won the league with Al-Ittihad before moving to Ronaldo’s biggest rival, where he now has another chance to shape the destiny of the championship.

That is why this fixture goes far beyond a standard derby. It is a battle for the title, status and symbolic supremacy in Saudi football.

For Al-Nassr, victory would represent a long-awaited return to the top and perhaps the defining trophy of Ronaldo’s Saudi career. For Al-Hilal, it is an opportunity to turn what looked like a lost race into one final push. And for football fans, it is another chapter in the story of two former Real Madrid team-mates now competing from opposite sides of the divide.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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