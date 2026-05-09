Premier League: Arsenal defend top spot as Manchester City wait for a slip-up

With only three rounds remaining, the Premier League title race is entering its decisive stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Arsenal lead the table with 76 points from 35 matches, while Manchester City sit second on 71 points with a game in hand. Manchester United occupy third place with 64 points, while Liverpool and Aston Villa are level on 58.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool head into the home clash in fourth place with 58 points. Arne Slot’s side have not yet secured Champions League qualification, but victory over Chelsea would represent a major step towards achieving that objective. The London club are only ninth with 48 points and, following a disappointing run of form, can no longer finish in the top five. However, they still retain outside hopes of qualifying for Europe through league position and cup competition results.

Liverpool continue to deal with several injury concerns. Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah remain unavailable in training, although Alexander Isak has returned to sessions after injury, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is also expected to resume work with the squad. Florian Wirtz, who missed part of training due to illness, has already rejoined the main group.

Chelsea’s problems are no less serious. Robert Sanchez and Jesse Derry will miss the match following head injuries, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho remain doubts. Reece James and Levi Colwill could return to the squad. After six consecutive defeats, the trip to Anfield has become a test not only of quality but also of character for Callum McFarlane’s side.

Manchester City vs Brentford

Manchester City remain Arsenal’s only realistic challengers in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side have 71 points from 34 matches and can afford no mistakes if they want to maintain genuine pressure on the leaders. Victory over Brentford would reduce the gap to two points, at least until Arsenal face West Ham.

The biggest issue for City concerns Rodri. The midfielder suffered a groin injury during the April meeting with Arsenal and is still not fully comfortable physically. Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have also returned to training, potentially strengthening the defence during the final weeks of the campaign.

Brentford are seventh with 51 points and remain firmly in contention for European qualification. Keith Andrews’ team have suffered only one defeat in their last eight Premier League matches. Ahead of the trip to the Etihad, the visitors received positive news with Jordan Henderson returning to the squad, while Vitaly Janelt is edging closer to full fitness. Rico Henry, however, is still unavailable.

West Ham vs Arsenal

Arsenal travel to London Stadium as Premier League leaders. Mikel Arteta’s side hold a five-point advantage over Manchester City, although their rivals still have a match in hand. That makes victory over West Ham absolutely vital in the title race.

An additional challenge for Arsenal is balancing domestic ambitions with their Champions League campaign. The Gunners reached the final after defeating Atletico Madrid and will face PSG on 30 May, but Arteta has stressed that all focus remains on the clash with West Ham. According to reports from inside the club, Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match.

West Ham currently sit in the relegation zone. The Hammers are 18th with 36 points, one behind Tottenham. Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted his only concern is survival, while the home game against the league leaders is viewed as a major opportunity to keep their hopes alive.

Premier League Matchweek 36 schedule (Baku time)

9 May

Liverpool vs Chelsea – 15:30

Brighton vs Wolverhampton – 18:00

Fulham vs Bournemouth – 18:00

Sunderland vs Manchester United – 18:00

Manchester City vs Brentford – 20:30

10 May

Burnley vs Aston Villa – 17:00

Crystal Palace vs Everton – 17:00

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United – 17:00

West Ham vs Arsenal – 19:30

11 May

Tottenham vs Leeds United – 23:00

Premier League table before Matchweek 36

1. Arsenal – 76

2. Manchester City – 71

3. Manchester United – 64

4. Liverpool – 58

5. Aston Villa – 58

6. Bournemouth – 52

7. Brentford – 51

8. Brighton – 50

9. Chelsea – 48

10. Everton – 48

11. Fulham – 48

12. Sunderland – 47

13. Newcastle United – 45

14. Leeds United – 43

15. Crystal Palace – 43

16. Nottingham Forest – 42

17. Tottenham – 37

18. West Ham – 36

19. Burnley – 20

20. Wolverhampton – 18