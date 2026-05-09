Marseille players reportedly vandalise club training base during crisis retreat

Several Olympique de Marseille players reportedly caused significant damage at the club’s training base during a closed training camp organised amid the team’s ongoing crisis.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Footmercato, the incident took place at the La Commanderie training centre during a four-day retreat intended to help the struggling squad regroup after a disastrous run of results in Ligue 1.

Head coach Habib Beye, who took charge during a difficult period for the club, has reportedly been attempting to stabilise both the dressing room and a wider restructuring project behind the scenes. However, Marseille have lost four of their last six league matches and are now set to miss out on qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The situation worsened further following a humiliating defeat to FC Nantes, during which Marseille conceded three goals in just eight minutes between the 50th and 58th minute at Stade de la Beaujoire.

According to the report, several players used the final evening of the training camp to organise an impromptu party inside the facility. Beds were reportedly moved, rooms left damaged and an entire fire extinguisher emptied inside the coach’s room.

French outlet GFFN added that former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allegedly among the figures involved in initiating the gathering.

Sources cited by Footmercato claimed the events shocked a number of staff members present at the training centre, with witnesses describing the atmosphere as resembling a “summer camp” rather than a professional environment during a crucial moment in the season.